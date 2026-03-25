7-year-old killed by accidental gunfire inside home, family says

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Cedar Grove Elementary School mourned the death of one its first grade students Wednesday.

Anthony Bernard Jones III was shot and killed at his Dekalb County home early in the morning. He was 7 years old.

Family told a Channel 2 Action News This Morning crew it was a tragic accident.

DeKalb County Police said they are still working to put together the details of what happened.

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Police were called to the home on Loveless Drive off Bouldercrest Road after midnight Wednesday.

“I heard a muffled gunshot, a single muffled gunshot sounded like coming from the inside of a home,” neighbor Chris Breaker told Channel 2’s Candace McCowan.

“Maybe 15-20 minutes later I see police swarming down the street,” described Breaker. “Next thing you know, I see family members running down the street with the police and one was screaming.”

Wednesday afternoon the administrators from Anthony’s school, Cedar Grove Elementary, stopped by the home to pay their respects.

“It just kind of made me sick to my stomach,” Breaker said. “As adults and parents, if we are going to have firearms in the house knowing that we have kids, knowing they’re growing up faster than ever, you know, we just have to do better than that.”

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