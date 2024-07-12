7-year-old boy hospitalized after being pulled from a pool in DeKalb County

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A child is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries after being pulled out of a pool.
On Thursday, DeKalb police said they responded to a person down call on Druid Valley Drive.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
They arrived at the scene to find a 7-year-old boy who had been pulled from the pool.
He was taken to the hospital to be treated.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Cobb man says anti-venom from copperhead bite could cost him $50,000 along with ICU visit
- UGA player was racing teammate when he was arrested, told him not to tell the group chat
- 2 Georgians wake up a lot richer after Powerball drawing
Detectives are investigating the details surrounding the drowning.
Police said at this time, no arrests have been made.
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
IN OTHER NEWS:
©2024 Cox Media Group