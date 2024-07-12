7-year-old boy hospitalized after being pulled from a pool in DeKalb County

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A child is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries after being pulled out of a pool.

On Thursday, DeKalb police said they responded to a person down call on Druid Valley Drive.

They arrived at the scene to find a 7-year-old boy who had been pulled from the pool.

He was taken to the hospital to be treated.

Detectives are investigating the details surrounding the drowning.

Police said at this time, no arrests have been made.

