62-year-old metro Atlanta man arrested for allegedly stabbing roommate to death

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb County Police Department says a man has been arrested for the stabbing death of his roommate.

The stabbing happened back in April at a Flat Shoals Road apartment in Decatur.

Police said 62-year-old Albert McKinney has been charged with malice murder.

According to a warrant, he stabbed another man who lived at the same address.

Investigators took McKinney into custody without incident at a residence in Jonesboro.

He was taken to the DeKalb County Jail, where he is being held without bond.

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