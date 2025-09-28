6 condo units damaged by fire in DeKalb County

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Firefighters extinguished a condominium fire Saturday evening that damaged six units.

Crews responded to 2944 N. DeKalb Drive before 7 p.m. to reports of a fire.

When they arrived, firefighters saw smoke and flames coming from the building.

According to Capt. Jaeson Daniels with DeKalb County Fire Rescue, all residents were able to evacuate the building before crews arrived.

Nine adults and three children are displaced by the fire and are being assisted by the American Red Cross. No injuries were reported.

