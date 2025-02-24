5 occupied rooms, 6 cars struck with gunfire in shooting at DeKalb County motel

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — There was a large police presence at a DeKalb County motel Sunday evening due to a shooting, however, no one was shot police tell Channel 2 Action News.

Officials say they responded to a shooting call at 7:08 p.m. Sunday night at a motel in the 4800 block of Memorial Drive.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

When they arrived, police say they learned no one had been shot, but that there was property damage to a vehicle and building.

As their investigation continued, police learned five rooms occupied with people, along with six cars were hit by gunfire.

TRENDING STORIES:

No one was injured in the shooting, according to police.

Anyone with information is encouraged to send an anonymous tip through the free Tip411 app or by texting 847411, typing DKPD and then typing the tip.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group