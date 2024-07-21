48-year-old man injured in DeKalb drive-by shooting

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb County police are investigating after a man was hurt in a shooting.

On Saturday, just before 2 p.m., DeKalb County officers were called to the 2200 block of Emerald Springs Drive regarding a person shot.

When police arrived, they found a 48-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his back.

He was taken to the hospital area with a non-life-threatening injury.

According to DKPD, the victim said he was walking down the street when a known suspect shot at him from a vehicle passing by.

Police did not say if a suspect was arrested.

The investigation is ongoing.

