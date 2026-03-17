4-year-old broke her toes at daycare, but mom says no one ever called her

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A metro Atlanta mother is furious after she says her daughter came home from daycare with broken bones.

The mother says the daycare told her they have surveillance video, but they’re not showing it to her.

She also says they never called her when her daughter was injured.

Channel 2’s Cory James looked into this daycare and learned there are at least three other complaints involving the same director.

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“You want to always tell them everything is going to be OK,” Princess Calloway said.

Calloways says when she picked up her daughter from Cornerstone Academy of Stonecrest last month, a worker stopped her and said 4-year-old Jada hurt herself on the playground.

“I saw her through the fence. I saw her with her leg up, shoe off, sock off,” Calloway recalled. “And then [the worker] goes, ‘We just gave her an ice pack. I know she’s OK because right after it happened, I asked if you want some some chips, jump up and down.’”

Two days later, Calloway says they ended up in the Emergency Room because of growing pain.

“Sure enough, that is when the doctor did the X-ray, and said she had three broken toes on her right foot,” she said.

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Since last Thursday, James made multiple attempts to get ahold of the daycare. All three phone calls and an email on Friday were not returned. When he showed up to the business on Monday, he was not let inside.

According to the state’s Bright from the Start website, back in May 2021, a 6-year-old broke their left arm at Cornerstone Academy of Lithonia after a broken table fell on them. The location was fined $499.

In March 2022, the Stonecrest location was fined $499 after a 1-year-old was injured after another child shut the toddler’s hand in the door.

The report says “it was determined that supervision and watchful oversight were not adequate at the time of the incident.”

In February 2024, the same location was fined $299 after the state says a 4-year-old was left alone on the playground for 24 minutes.

“I want the director to be removed because this is not the first situation,” Calloway said.

She says her daughter is no longer attending the daycare, and it is unclear if her daughter will need surgery.

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