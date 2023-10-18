2 people onboard plane when it overshoots runway at DeKalb airport, officials say

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A plane attempting to land at DeKalb-Peachtree Airport overshot the runway on Wednesday afternoon.
DeKalb County officials say the landing happened just before 3:30 p.m.
Officials say there were two people on board the plane at the time, the pilot and a passenger.
The plane came to a stop just beyond the runway.
No one on board was injured and the plane did not hit anything.
The plane involved was a Beachcraft King Air eight-seat plane.
The Federal Flight Standards District Office will be investigating.
