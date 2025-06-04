3 teens charged in police chase through multiple counties, crash

BROOKHAVEN, Ga. — Three teenagers are under arrest Wednesday, charged with several crimes that police say ended after a chase through nine different police jurisdictions.

Channel 2 brought the crash to you as breaking news Tuesday.

Brookhaven police are crediting technology with those arrests, Channel 2’s Richard Elliot reported.

The teens are suspects in a string of other crimes, too.

Video from a Brookhaven police drone captured teenagers trying to steal a car near an apartment complex.

Brookhaven got an alert from Doraville police. When officers moved in, the drone shows the three speeding away, starting a chase through nine different police jurisdictions. It caused at least one other crash before the suspects eventually crashed out at Peachtree Boulevard and I-285.

Police arrested 17-year-old Octavio Luviano and two 15-year-olds.

“What I can tell you is that they have been, or they are suspects in many other crimes spanning several jurisdictions over the past three to four days,” said Police Chief Brandon Gurley.

Other technology used included a series of license plate readers that tracked their movements in real time from Brookhaven to unincorporated DeKalb, from Atlanta to Gwinnett, and from Dunwoody to Sandy Springs.

All the departments talked with each other the whole time.

Gurley credits this network and the instant ability to share this information with other departments with these arrests.

“We do leverage technology,” he said. “We’re very fortunate here in how we utilize the technology to provide better public safety to our communities.”

Gurley is worried about what he says is an uptick in these types of crimes and others involving teenagers. He would like to see laws changed to hold parents more legally accountable for the actions of their children.

