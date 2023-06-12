3 injured when car crashes into rear of HERO truck that stopped to help stranded motorist on I-85

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Three people are recovering after a driver crashed into the back of a truck with the Highway Emergency Response Operators (HERO) program that was stopped to assist a stranded motorist on Interstate 85.

Georgia State Patrol troopers responded to the two-vehicle crash on Sunday, June 11, at 4:49 am where I-85 North meets Interstate 285 in DeKalb County.

According to Georgia State Patrol, a silver Chevrolet Malibu was traveling on I-85 North in the right lane.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The HERO truck was in the process of assisting a stranded motorist, with its emergency lights activated.

The driver of the Malibu struck the rear of the HERO truck.

Both the driver and passenger of the Malibu were taken to Grady Memorial Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

A 7-year-old was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital, then taken to a children’s hospital by life flight.

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

Squatters with a dozen dogs have been living illegally at DeKalb home for months, neighbors say

©2022 Cox Media Group