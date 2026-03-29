3 arrested in connection with shooting deaths of 2 in Brookhaven

BROOKHAVEN, GA. — Brookhaven PD announced they have arrested three suspects in what they call gang-related street violence that claimed two lives on March 22.

See more on this story on Channel 2 Action News at 6:00.

Alexander Galvez Hernandez, 20, Kenner Davila-Meza, 17, and Jaciel Ozuna-Valente, 17, were arrested in connection with the deadly shooting that killed a 17-year-old boy and a 20-year-old man in the 1300 block of North Cliff Valley Way in Brookhaven.

Evidence at the scene showed there was a “significant exchange of gunfire involving multiple parties.

Brookhaven PD said Galvez Hernandez and Davila-Meza were located and taken into custody in Colquitt County on March 27, with the help of the United States Marshals Service Fugitive Task Force and the Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office.

Ozuna-Valente was taken into custody by Brookhaven Police investigators in Brookhaven on March 28.

All three faces felony charges, with Galvez Hernandez and Davila-Meza facing felony murder charges and Ozuna-Valente facing firearms, drugs and hindering an apprehension charges.

This is a developing story. Channel 2 Action News has reached out for more information.

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