DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - More than 20 men were arrested in connection with an undercover child sex sting that ended on Super Bowl Sunday, the GBI announced Monday.
The investigation -- dubbed “Operation Interception” -- was centered in Brookhaven. Authorities said it took several months of planning.
Investigators said the 21 suspects arrested range in age from 20 to 55. Most of them traveled from areas around metro Atlanta with the intent to meet a child for sex.
In addition, several of the suspects arrested were in possession of illegal drugs.
We’re working to learn more about the investigation and the suspects that were arrested. WATCH Channel 2 Action News starting at 4 p.m. for updates.
“This is an opportunity to look at the parents and say, ‘Our children are in danger and this is our responsibility to protect them.’ Parents have to protect them, police have to protect them, and it’s done through projects like this and done through safe-guarding their social media and controlling their cell phones. All of us have the responsibility to protect our children,” Sgt. David Snively said.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}