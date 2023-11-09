20-year-old man shot and killed near neighborhood clubhouse in DeKalb County

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A 20-year-old man was shot and killed near a neighborhood clubhouse in DeKalb County.

At approximately 2:27 p.m., DeKalb County police responded to the 2400 block of Bear Mountain Street to a report of a person shot.

When they arrived they found the victim dead from multiple gunshot wounds.

Homicide detectives responded to investigate.

Police have not yet identified the victim or given information about the shooter.

