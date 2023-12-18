2 injured by shots fired into DeKalb County home, police say

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Two people are recovering after officials say they were struck by gunfire over the weekend.

DeKalb County police told Channel 2 Action News on Sunday around 9:30 a.m., officers received reports of a person shot near an apartment complex on Whites Mill Road.

When officers arrived, they located two people who had been shot. They were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The victims’ identities have not been released.

According to the investigation, the victims were struck by bullets that were fired into the home.

Authorities have not identified any suspects in the case.

The investigation remains ongoing.

