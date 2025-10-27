2 found dead in car at DeKalb County apartment complex

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb County police are investigating after two people were found dead in a car on Monday afternoon.

Police say they were called out to reports of a person shot on Shepherds Path off Flat Shoals Pkwy.

When they arrived, they found two men dead in a car. They did not say if those men had been shot.

Investigators have not released details on possible motives.

