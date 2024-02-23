2 dogs killed, woman in critical condition in DeKalb County house fire

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A woman has been hospitalized after officials say she was rescued from a house fire.

DeKalb County fire officials told Channel 2 Action News just before 2 a.m. on Friday that crews received reports of a fire at a home on Fair Lane.

When crews arrived, they found a home that was on fire.

During the primary search of the home, crews managed to rescue a woman who was still inside at the time. She was taken to the hospital and is in critical condition.

The victim’s identity has not been released.

Firefighters said they also located two dogs who had died in the fire.

According to the investigation, authorities believe the fire began outside and spread to the home.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

