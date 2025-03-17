2 arrested after SWAT standoff in DeKalb County, one wanted for murder in Oklahoma

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A Thursday SWAT standoff in DeKalb County led to the arrest of a man wanted for homicide out of Tulsa, Okla.

According to the DeKalb County Police Department, SWAT officers were called in to help U.S. Marshals searching for wanted suspect Jason Bowen at a motel on Flat Shoals Road.

When Marshals got a warrant and went to the motel, DKPD SWAT officers, as well as K-9 and Aerial Support, served the warrant and arrested Bowen along with his girlfriend, Trashawn Hicks.

Police said they found weapons and drugs in their motel room and both were taken to the DeKalb County Jail.

Bowen was turned over to the Marshals after.

The Tulsa Police Department said Bowen was wanted for the murder of 29-year-old Tevin Goff, who was found near Coweta, Okla. after his vehicle was found on fire in Porter, Okla. on March 10.

Now, Bowen is expected to be extradited back to Tulsa.

