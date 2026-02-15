Lanes reopen after 18-wheeler, sedan crash on I-285 southbound

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — All lanes on a portion of Interstate 285 southbound have reopened after an 18-wheeler collided with a sedan on Sunday morning.

Traffic cameras from the Georgia Department of Transportation showed the scene, where emergency vehicles had lanes shutdown.

After the crash, debris was visible in the roadway.

According to the DeKalb County Police Department, a tractor-trailer and a sedan collided on I-285 southbound before Covington highway. There were reports of a fuel spill, as well, according to police.

Police said there were no reported major injuries from the crash.

Channel 2 Action News has reached out to the DeKalb County Fire Rescue Department for more information about the crash.

