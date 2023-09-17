16-year-old shot in the face after ‘interaction’ with homeowner, DKPD says

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — An investigation is underway after DeKalb police say a 16-year-old was shot in the face.

According to the DeKalb County Police Department, officers were called to Lloyd Road in regard to a person shot.

When officers arrived, they found a 16-year-old boy with a gunshot wound to his face.

Police said the initial investigation revealed that the victim had an interaction with the homeowner prior to the shooting.

DeKalb officials did not provide details regarding the interaction. There’s no word on the victim’s condition.

The investigation is ongoing.

