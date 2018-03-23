12-year-old boy missing after getting on wrong school bus

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - A 12-year-old boy disappeared after getting on the wrong school bus on his way home from Redan Middle School on Wednesday.
School police and DeKalb County police are now looking for Anthony Randolph III.
Investigators say Anthony got off the bus on Hairston Place, two miles away from his home. He wasn’t supposed to be on that bus and school officials say they are working to figure out why the bus driver didn’t take him back to school.
“We need you home Anthony, fast, please,” the boy’s father, Anthony Randolph Jr., said.
Randolph wiped his tears as he begged anyone with information on the disappearance of his 12-year-old son to come forward.
