11 injured when party bus, car collide, flip on I-85, car kept going, police say

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Investigators are searching for a driver who hit a party bus in DeKalb County and took off.

It happened around 11:00 pm Thursday night on the Interstate 85 South just before the Chamblee Tucker Rd. exit.

DeKalb Police Department confirmed Friday afternoon that detectives are investigating the crash as a hit-and-run.

Police say a driver hit the bus, both vehicles flipped, but the car kept going.

Police say 11 people went to the hospital to be safe but no one was hurt seriously.

A party bus is described online as a modified bus designed to carry 10 or more people for recreational use. You can stand up and dance on them.

Channel Two Action News is working to reach out to the limo company and those who survived the crash to see how they are recovering.

