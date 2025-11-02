10-year-old girl disappears on Halloween night in DeKalb County

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — The DeKalb County Police Department is actively searching for a 10-year-old girl named Brooklynn. Officials say she was last seen leaving the 6800 block of Arabian Terrace a little after 11 p.m. on Oct. 31.

Brooklynn is described to be 5′5″ tall and weighing 125 lbs. She was last seen wearing a black Spider-Man costume and white sneakers with a green stripe and she had a backpack of unknown color.

Anyone who sees Brooklynn or has information on her whereabouts is asked to contact the DKPD at 770-724-7710.

