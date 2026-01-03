1 shot and killed in DeKalb

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — One person was found killed in DeKalb on Saturday morning.

DeKalb PD said they responded to a shots fired report at around 9:22 a.m. at the 2400 block of Candler Road.

Nearby on Kelly Lake Drive, they found one person shot and killed.

The person hasn’t been identified.

Police said the case is open and active.

Anyone with information can send an anonymous tip through the free DeKalb County PD (Tip411) app or by texting “DKPD” to 847411, followed by the tip.

