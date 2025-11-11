1 hospitalized in Memorial Drive shooting in DeKalb

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — One person has been taken to the hospital after a shooting in DeKalb County on Monday.

DeKalb County Police said they responded to a shooting at around 8:12 p.m. in the 6200 block of Memorial Drive outside a gas station.

One person was shot and taken to a hospital with moderate injuries, police said.

Investigators are currently investigating the shooting.

The identity of the shooter and the victim has not been provided, and the exact nature of the injuries is not detailed.

Anyone with information about the shooting is encouraged to send an anonymous tip through the free DeKalb County PD (Tip411) app or by texting “DKPD” to 847411, followed by the tip.

