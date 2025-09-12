Person walking along I-285 left lane hit, killed by car

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb County police are investigating a deadly crash that happened on Interstate 285.

Police responded to I-285 eastbound near Moreland Ave around 6:35 a.m. Police said a person had been walking in the left lane when a car hit him or her.

The victim died from his or her injuries. Investigators are still working to determine why they were walking in the lane.

Police said another car crashed after the initial pedestrian accident. Both drivers have been taken to the hospital for their injuries.

