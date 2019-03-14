  • 1 dead, 2 critically hurt in shooting at apartment complex

    By: Kristen Holloway

    DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - One man is dead and two others are in critical condition after a shooting in DeKalb County.

    It happened at Vineyard Apartments just off Flat Shoals Road early Thursday.

    Holloway learned police found guns and marijuana in an apartment involved. 

    "We located the crime scene inside one of the apartments. Multiple rounds were fired. There’s a large quality of marijuana inside we think may have played a part," Capt. A.W. Ford said.

     

