1 dead, 2 critically hurt in shooting at apartment complex

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - One man is dead and two others are in critical condition after a shooting in DeKalb County.
It happened at Vineyard Apartments just off Flat Shoals Road early Thursday.
BREAKING: One man is dead and two men are in critical condition after a shooting at the Vineyard Apartments just off Flat Shoals Road. A detective on the scene said there was an exchange of gunfire around 1:30 this morning. Stay with @wsbtv for updates. pic.twitter.com/Cn9f9B06n9— Kristen Holloway (@KHollowayWSB) March 14, 2019
Holloway learned police found guns and marijuana in an apartment involved.
"We located the crime scene inside one of the apartments. Multiple rounds were fired. There’s a large quality of marijuana inside we think may have played a part," Capt. A.W. Ford said.
A CSI van just arrived on the scene here at the Vineyard Apts just off Flat Shoals Road in Dekalb County. ICYMI: Police are investigating a deadly triple shooting. One man is dead and two men are critical. Stay with @wsbtv for updates. pic.twitter.com/mBIEIfyN09— Kristen Holloway (@KHollowayWSB) March 14, 2019
