1 critical following shooting near Lithonia

DeKalb County police say a person was taken to the hospital in critical condition following a shooting on Monday night.

It happened around 8 p.m. along Rolling Trail near Lithonia.

Police confirmed to Channel 2 Action News that one person was rushed to a nearby hospital, and it remains an active investigation as they work to figure out what led to the shooting and who shot the person.

Anyone with information can send an anonymous tip through the free DeKalb County PD (Tip411) app or by texting “DKPD” to 847411, followed by the tip.

TRENDING STORIES:

©2025 Cox Media Group