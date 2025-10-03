Deer hunting season goes primitive for a week

The weeklong Georgia primitive weapons deer hunting season is set to begin on Oct. 11.

Last year, the Georgia Department of Natural Resources reported that nearly 6,000 deer were harvested by more than 26,000 hunters during the primitive weapons season.

This year, hunters will once again have the opportunity to use muzzleloaders and air rifles, alongside archery equipment, to pursue deer, the Georgia Department of Natural Resources, Wildlife Resources Division, announced Thursday.

“It’s that time of deer season when muzzleloader and air rifle enthusiasts can start hitting the woods alongside archery hunters,” said Charlie Killmaster, state deer biologist with the division’s Game Management Section.

The Georgia Hunters for the Hungry program is expanding this year, aiming to reduce agricultural damage and provide quality protein to families in need. Hunters are encouraged to donate extra deer to the program, especially during the primitive weapons and youth-only firearms season.

Public hunting opportunities are available on nearly 1 million acres of Wildlife Management Areas across Georgia. Hunters should check the current hunting regulations for specific dates and information.

The legal hunting equipment includes muzzleloading firearms that are .30 caliber or larger, and scopes are permitted.

Georgia deer hunters are required to have a hunting license, a big game license and a current deer harvest record. All harvested deer must be reported through Georgia Game Check within 24 hours.

Learn more about primitive weapons season at the Georgia Department of Natural Resource, Wildlife Resources Division. Learn more about deer season here.

Chronic Wasting Disease was detected in Georgia earlier this year. Hunters in Lanier, Berrien, and Lowndes counties are encouraged to have their deer tested for the disease.

