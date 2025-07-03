Dedication ceremony for Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter Post Office held in Plains

PLAINS, Ga. — The U.S. Post Office on Main Street in Plains is now officially the Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter Post Office.

Resident, city and county officials, military personnel and members of the Carter family attended a special dedication ceremony on Wednesday.

“President and Mrs. Carter never forgot where they came from, and we are not going to forget they came from here either. Now every time we walk through those doors, we’ll see that plaque and we are reminded of the legacy of president and Mrs. Carter,” Plains Mayor Joey Recker said.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Several Georgia U.S. lawmakers introduced a bill last year to rename the post office after Plains’ most famous residents. Former President Joe Biden signed the bill before his term ended in January.

James Carter III, the son of Jimmy and Rosalynn, said this specific honor means a lot to his family because they have ties to the post office that go back decades.

“You know my grandmother used to work in the post office. She worked at the Plains post office for 27 years before she retired. When Dad ran for office, State Senate and Governor, he sent thousands of pieces of mail through the Plains post office, so it would be postmarked from his hometown,” he said.

Carter said he won’t forget the people of Plains honoring his parents.

“It’s emotional. These are dad’s friends, neighbors, people he can walk down the street and name every everyone that worked in the stores, but also ask about their children,” he said.

Jimmy Carter died in December at age of 100. Rosalynn Carter died in Nov. 2023 at the age of 96. They were married for 77 years at the time of Rosalynn’s death.

Interviews with James Carter III and Plains Mayor Joey Recker were provided by WTVM-TV.

RELATED STORIES

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group