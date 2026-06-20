Decades-old bridge in Milton has new weight limit

MILTON, Ga. — A new weight limit on a small bridge in north Fulton County could have a big impact.

A red flag is now flying over the new warning signs at the bridge on Thompson Rd. in Milton.

“Wonder if fire trucks can go over it?” said John Mitchell.

Mitchell lives next to the bridge, which is about a mile from a Milton fire station. The city said the nearby engines would be too heavy to pass it, and neighbors are spreading the word.

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“I think most people don’t even notice it,” Mitchell told Channel 2’s Courtney Francisco.

The bridge is more than 60 years old, according to the city. The Georgia Department of Transportation updated the weight limit after a routine inspection in March.

Most cars won’t have a problem passing the bridge because they do not weigh 10 tons.

But the city said machinery, garbage trucks and fire engines and school buses could surpass the limit.

Parents said Fulton County schools had to detour around the bridge at the end of the Spring semester this year, and that meant longer times onboard for students.

“True,” said Mitchell. Yeah, I can imagine that.”

The city said it is working with Fulton County Schools to adjust bus routes to minimize the time kids are onboard next Fall.

Firefighters said they are aware of the detours.

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City staff are reviewing the inspection results, assessing any repair or reinforcement options that could raise the weight limit and considering bridge replacement options.

Channel 2 Action News has reached out to the Georgia Department of Transportation to get a copy of the inspection report.

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