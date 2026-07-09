Deadly crash shuts down I-20 eastbound in Newton County

NEWTON COUNTY, Ga. — The Newton County Sheriff’s Office has shut down all lanes of Interstate 20 eastbound to investigate a deadly crash.

Deputies responded to a crash involving a pedestrian near Exit 101 on Thursday morning. The pedestrian died at the scene.

All lanes are closed until further notice.

Triple Team Traffic is monitoring the conditions and updating alternate routes every 10 minutes on Channel 2 Action News This Morning from 4:30 a.m. to 9 a.m.

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