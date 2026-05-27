Deadly Beltline stabbing: Prosecutors discussed revoking suspect’s bond before attack

ATLANTA — Channel 2 Action News has obtained court documents that show prosecutors in Fulton County tried to work with the Clayton County District Attorney’s Office to get Beltline murder suspect Jahmare Brown off the streets months before investigators say he carried out two violent attacks in Atlanta.

For days, Channel 2’s Michael Seiden reviewed court records connected to Brown’s criminal history.

Records show that in March — one month after Brown accepted a negotiated plea deal in Fulton County after pleading guilty to misdemeanor battery for punching a woman at a MARTA station — a prosecutor with the Fulton County Solicitor’s Office contacted prosecutors in Clayton County.

According to court records, Brown was already on probation there following a 2023 felony aggravated assault conviction.

In the email obtained by Channel 2 Action News, the Fulton County prosecutor wrote in part:

“He was recently convicted in Fulton County of a serious misdemeanor offense involving a violent attack on a woman at a MARTA train station.”

The prosecutor continued:

“I wanted to inquire whether your office would be interested in pursuing a probation violation based on this new conviction. The victim is available and willing to participate if needed.”

However, records reviewed by Channel 2 Action News do not show a response from the Clayton County District Attorney’s Office.

The woman who said Brown punched her at the MARTA station told Seiden she was frustrated after learning about the plea deal and what happened afterward.

“There’s too large of a gap between the weight of what he did to me and the weight of what he ended up serving,” she said.

She also said she was unaware Brown had entered into a negotiated plea agreement.

Brown is now accused of attacking postal worker Monique Thomas and fatally stabbing 23-year-old Alyssa Paige along the Atlanta Beltline.

When Seiden contacted Clayton County District Attorney Tasha Mosley for comment, she responded by email, saying:

“Because his case is still technically open, I cannot comment.”

Channel 2 Action News also requested records tied to Brown’s prior Clayton County case. In response, the county’s open records division said the file had to be retrieved from archives.

“I have to request this from archive. Please give us some time to get the box,” the response stated.

Manny Arora, a former prosecutor and prominent criminal defense attorney who reviewed the emails and court records, said there is no guarantee Brown would have been jailed even if Clayton County prosecutors had pursued a probation violation.

“We don’t know if the judge necessarily was going to revoke it, sentence him to jail time, or simply add more probation out of Clayton County,” Arora said. “So there’s a lot of what-ifs we can play.”

The MARTA victim also told Seiden that prosecutors with the Fulton County Solicitor’s Office informed her that her medical records and photos documenting her injuries were sent to Clayton County prosecutors, but she was told Fulton County never received a response.

Beltline stabbing: Email from Fulton County

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