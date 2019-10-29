0 Daylight saving time: 5 things to know

ATLANTA - If you love sleeping in, Sunday is sure to bring joy.

On Nov. 3, the end of daylight saving time will offer an extra hour of sleep. In turn, the arrival of sunset will come one hour earlier.

For those who may not know the backstory on the time-changing occurrence, we've gathered some notable facts about daylight saving time.

The tradition started with bug hunting (of all things).

In 1895, George Hudson, New Zealand entomologist, thought up the modern concept of daylight saving time. He proposed a two-hour time shift, so he'd have more after-work hours of sunshine to go bug hunting in the summer, according to National Geographic. He presented his idea to the Wellington Philosophical Society, but it didn't have any legs until British builder William Willett suggested a similar concept in 1905. His idea would be presented to the British Parliament in 1909. Still, that practice would not officially become standard in the United Kingdom until 1916.

Germany was the first country to observe daylight saving time.

On April 30, 1916, Germany embraced daylight saving time to conserve electricity, according to History.com. Weeks later, the United Kingdom followed suit and introduced "summer time."

It's "saving" not "savings."

Though many people add an ‘s' at the end of saving when writing and talking about it, the term is daylight saving time.

Not every U.S. state recognizes daylight saving time.

Though it's become an international practice, there are a few places in the United States that do not observe daylight saving time. It is not observed in Hawaii and some areas in Arizona.

What time does it officially begin?

At 2 a.m. Sunday, clocks are to be turned back one hour.

