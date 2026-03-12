‘The dangerous stranger every parent fears’ Georgia teens tricked into ‘cruel’ scheme

ATLANTA — A man pleaded guilty to a crime investigators describe as “disturbing.”

Jamarcus Mosley tricked hundreds of young victims to give him control of their social media accounts, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Georgia.

Mosley, of Mobile, Alabama, used the social media accounts on platforms like Snapchat and Instagram to access private images and videos, threatening to release the material if victims did not comply with his demands for money or sexually explicit content.

“Mosley is the dangerous online stranger who every parent fears. By exploiting the trust of teens and young adults, Mosley hacked into their accounts to steal intimate and sexually suggestive images and extort them over a three-year period. This cruel, calculated scheme is the latest reminder that everyone must exercise great care with whom they interact online,” U.S. Attorney Theodore S. Hertzberg said in a news release.

Moseley would impersonate friends and steal recovery passcodes, according to investigators.

The scheme operated from at least April 2022 to May 2025 and targeted teens and young adults, including minors.

In April 2022, Moseley used an Instagram account belonging to a high school friend to contact a 20-year-old woman in Kennesaw.

After obtaining her Snapchat recovery passcode, he accessed her private nude videos and images. Mosley then sent the woman a message containing her own private content and threatened that he had 65 more videos and a picture ready to be posted, officials said.

Kennesaw Police Chief Bill Westenberger noted the impact of these crimes on young people.

“This case highlights the serious and devastating impact cyber exploitation can have on victims, especially young people,” Westenberger said. “Mosley deliberately manipulated and extorted individuals during what should have been one of the safest and most secure times of their lives. It is deeply disturbing that someone would believe they could carry out such calculated and predatory acts without consequence.”

Sentencing for the 22-year-old M is scheduled for May 27 at 2:00 p.m. before U.S. District Judge Michael L. Brown.

The U.S. Justice Department offers guidance on protecting children online.

