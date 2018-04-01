  • Crowds gather for Easter service at Stone Mountain

    By: Rikki Klaus

    STONE MOUNTAIN, Ga. - Crowds are gathering for Easter services throughout metro Atlanta.

    One of the most popular services in the area is the sunrise service at Stone Mountain.

    Channel 2's Rikki Klaus saw families gathering as early as 6 a.m.

    Sunday marks the 74th Annual Sunrise Service at the top of Stone Mountain in Georgia.

