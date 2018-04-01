Crowds gather for Easter service at Stone Mountain

STONE MOUNTAIN, Ga. - Crowds are gathering for Easter services throughout metro Atlanta.
One of the most popular services in the area is the sunrise service at Stone Mountain.
We have a reporter and photographer at the service for live reports on Channel 2 Action News Sunday AM.
Channel 2's Rikki Klaus saw families gathering as early as 6 a.m.
Family bundled up, waiting in line to ride to the top of Stone Mountain for the 74th annual Sunrise Service. We’re live at 6:30 a.m. from the top of the mountain. #Easter2018 pic.twitter.com/VVJdfzpGdN— Rikki Klaus (@RikkiKlausWSB) April 1, 2018
Sunday marks the 74th Annual Sunrise Service at the top of Stone Mountain in Georgia.
