Big rig carrying 40K pounds of chicken catches fire in tunnel beneath airport runway

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - A tractor-trailer fire caused much more than a traffic issue this morning on a metro Atlanta interstate -- crews had to check for damage beneath one of the runways at Atlanta's Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport.
Triple Team Traffic's Mark Arum first reported the fire on Channel 2 Action News This Morning at 4:30 a.m. The crash happened on Interstate 285 East near Riverdale Road in a tunnel beneath the fifth runway in Clayton County.
All lanes were blocked for hours as fire crew worked to douse the flames. According to Channel 2's Tyisha Fernandes, crews confirmed that there was no structural damage to the tunnel or runway above.
Fernandes also learned the truck was hauling 40,000 pounds of chicken. The driver of the big rig was not seriously injured.
