Crash with school bus, SUV shuts down Hwy 9 in Roswell

ROSWELL, Ga. — Roswell Police have shut down all lanes of Hwy 9 for a crash involving a school bus and a SUV.

Police tell Channel 2 Action News that the crash happened just after 8 a.m. between Riverside Road and Chattahoochee Circle.

In the photos shared by police, you can see the school bus crashed into the woods. There were no children on board the bus at the time of the crash. No injuries have been reported.

Roswell police said the crash did bring down some wires and power poles, which will take time to clean up.

Police said the bus is privately-owned.

