Woman trying to return US Army ring found at Dairy Queen

COWETA COUNTY, Ga. - A local woman is hoping to find the owner of a US Army ring.
Kimberly Smith reached out to Channel 2 Action News with photos of the ring. She found it at a Dairy Queen in Newnan on Dec. 14.
In an Instagram post, Smith said, "I’d love to find the amazing, brave souled owner of this special ring, to not only thank him for his services and protecting our beautiful country."
She posted photos of the ring on Facebook where it's been shared more than 3,000 times.
Smith said she's hopeful she can return the ring to its owner.
