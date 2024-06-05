Woman gets pinned under SUV after crash in Coweta County

COWETA COUNTY, Ga. — The Coweta County Fire Rescue was recognized for saving a woman trapped underneath her car on Tuesday.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

It happened just after 1 p.m. on the exit 44 off-ramp.

According to fire officials, the driver of an SUV was getting off the interstate when she hydroplaned causing her vehicle to flip.

Authorities said the car slid down an embankment before coming to a stop.

TRENDING STORIES:

Coweta Shift Commander Chon Terrell said the driver was trapped under the SUV and after 15 minutes fire crews were able to rescue her.

She was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital without any suspected life-threatening injuries.

The driver, whose age and identity were not released, was the sole occupant of the SUV.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

Wings restaurant closed after employees say customers got into shootout over dropped money





©2024 Cox Media Group