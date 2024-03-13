Woman appears to use child to steal purse from a Newnan restaurant, police say

NEWNAN, Ga. — Surveillance video from a Newnan restaurant appears to show a woman using a child to help steal a purse.

According to police reports, a group came into The Juicy Crab on Bullsboro Drive on March 2.

Employees say the group walked out on a $507 tab without paying.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

One employee said she noticed a woman charging her phone at a nearby booth, which she told police happens regularly.

She told police that later on, she realized her purse which had her AirPods, phone charger, car keys, house keys and more.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

The general manager pulled surveillance video which appears to show a woman holding a baby gesture to a child who then reaches into a booth, grabs a purse and walks out of the frame.

Police have not identified the woman in the video or officially filed any charges related to this incident.

IN OTHER NEWS:

5-year-old killed in Peachtree Corners crash remembered as ‘beautiful, innocent, goofy girl’ A Gwinnett County family is mourning a 5-year-old girl who died in a crash along with two others.





©2023 Cox Media Group