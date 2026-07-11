USPS truck and all the mail inside catches fire

NEWNAN, Ga. — A U.S. Postal Service truck and all the mail inside were destroyed on Friday when it caught fire.

Newnan fire officials say the driver was delivering mail on Lower Fayetteville Road just before 4:45 p.m. when his truck started making a strange noise.

He told firefighters that he noticed smoke inside the mail truck and pulled over at the entrance to an assisted living.

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When he got out, he noticed a liquid dripping under the truck that was on fire, so he ran up the hill.

Officials say the mail truck and all of its contents went up in flames quickly and was fully engulfed by the time they got there.

By the time they got the fire out, everything inside was destroyed and the hood and roof of the truck had melted away.

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The fire appears to have started in the engine compartment, but is under investigation.

No injuries were reported.

A USPS supervisor told fire officials on scene that this is the second USPS vehicle fire in recent weeks.

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