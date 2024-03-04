Man shot to death in Hooters parking lot, Newnan police say

COWETA COUNTY, Ga. — A man is dead after officials say he was shot in the parking lot of a Hooters Restaurant.

Newnan police said at 12:16 a.m. on Monday, officers received reports of a person shot in the parking lot of the restaurant on Bullsboro Drive in Newnan.

When officers arrived, they found a man who had been shot. He was taken to the hospital, where he died.

The victim’s name has not been released.

According to the investigation, the victim was with the suspect, identified as 28-year-old Jacob Lee Vandiver of Fayetteville, were inside Hooters together and got into a fight that escalated to the shooting.

Vandiver was arrested and charged with possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, aggravated assault and murder.

The shooting remains under investigation.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting is asked to call Lt. Chris Robinson at 770-254-2355 Ext. 155.

