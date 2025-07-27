Man considered armed and dangerous caught in Coweta County

COWETA COUNTY, Ga. — A man from the Columbus area considered armed and dangerous was arrested Saturday after escaping custody and evading authorities, authorities said.

Coweta County Sheriff’s Department said 20-year-old Sacario Hill was arrested after a resident spotted him on Rolling Hills Lane.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Hill had earlier escaped custody. He has active arrest warrants from Columbus PD for six counts of aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during a crime.

An alert to the community listed him as armed and dangerous.

Hill will be facing multiple charges in Coweta County before answering to his charges in Muscogee County. He is being held in the Coweta County Jail.

He fled from the sheriff’s department units on Thursday and had been tracked in the area of Potts Road and Emmett Young Road.

Channel 2 Action News has reached out for more information on this story.

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group