Harrowing high-speed chase ends in crash, drug bust in Coweta County

COWETA COUNTY, Ga. — A couple is under arrest on drug charges, after a high-speed chase on Interstate 85 in Coweta County.

It happened on Nov. 4, when deputies pulled over a Dodge Durango for illegal window tint.

As the deputy went back to run a check on the license plate, the driver took off.

“During the chase, speeds reached 130 miles per hour. The suspect vehicle was driving recklessly, weaving in and out of traffic. Multiple pit maneuvers were attempted but the suspect was able to break hard and swerve out of them,” Coweta Sheriff’s Cpl. Chris Ricketson told Channel 2′s Tom Regan.

When the suspect got off at exit 51, he lost control and crashed into another car.

Deputies boxed in his vehicle.

He got out and ran but was quickly caught.

Authorities said inside a backpack one of the suspects was carrying they found four pounds of cocaine and four pounds of methamphetamine.

“The way they were driving was a complete disrespect for the motoring public,” Ricketson said.

Investigators said the driver, Kinya Mishoe, 48, faces numerous charges including drug trafficking and hit-and-run.

His passenger, Laura Ball, 40, is charged with drug possession.

Both are from South Carolina.

