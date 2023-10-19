Fiancé of missing Coweta County mother indicted on charges in her 2021 disappearance

COWETA COUNTY, Ga. — A Coweta County grand jury has indicted the fiancé of a woman who disappeared over two and a half years ago.

Tiffany Foster, 35, was last seen at the Lakeside Apartments in Newnan on March 1, 2021 when she left her apartment to go shopping. A week later, her car was found in a shopping center parking lot in College Park, 30 miles away, with her wallet and other personal belongings inside. Foster still hasn’t been found.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

In August, the sheriff’s office arrested Reginald Robertson, who is Foster’s fiancé, on multiple charges in her disappearance.

Channel 2 Action News confirmed that an indictment was handed up Monday for Robertson on kidnapping, false imprisonment, aggravated assault with a firearm, and first degree burglary.

TRENDING STORIES:

The sheriff’s office has been investigating Foster’s disappearance for the last two and a half years. Channel 2′s Tom Regan spoke with investigators after the charges were filed against Robertson.

“We cannot share any of the evidence yet, but we are confident in the charges. We have not located her body yet. Any leads that could possibly lead us to that, we are following now,” Coweta County Sgt. Toby Nix told Channel 2 Action News.

He said investigators with cadaver dogs have searched different locations in several counties with the help of other law enforcement agencies. Deputies haven’t ruled out the possibility that more than one person may have been involved in her disappearance.

Foster would’ve turned 38 on Oct. 3.

“We would like her body or whatever back so we can properly bury her, and I think that will be closure for us,” her sister Kimberly Foster said. “Having her physically back as well as seeing this trial and what the outcome is going to be.”

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Investigators haven’t ruled out other suspects in murder of College Park mom who vanished in 2021

©2023 Cox Media Group