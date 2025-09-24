Employee health clinic for Coweta County staff approved by commission

COWETA COUNTY, Ga. — The Coweta county Commission approved a contract to have an employee health clinic for government staff and dependents.

The contract approved on Sept. 16 will cost $682,718 from the 2026 fiscal budget.

According to county records related to the clinic approval, Coweta County officials said the government had “reached the size and scope where an onsite employee health clinic seems to be feasible.”

Working with the county health insurance broker, officials chose to partner with One to One Health to serve their clinical needs.

Going forward, the clinic will be placed in the former Building Department facility on Madison Street and will offer primary care and sick visits for employees and their dependents, including children on the county health plan.

Staff will also use the clinic for pre-employment physicals and drug screenings, agenda records show.

