GA officer accused of sending himself photos from woman’s phone during traffic stop

BIBB COUNTY, Ga. — A code enforcement officer in central Georgia is now facing charges over a traffic stop he made earlier this month.

The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office arrested Christopher Tyler Willcox earlier this week and charged him with violating his oath of office.

They say Willcox, who was working with Macon-Bibb Code Enforcement, pulled a driver over on Sept. 11 and took her phone and registration.

Investigators say Willcox went back to his car to verify her credentials and registration before returning the woman’s phone and ending the traffic stop.

The driver later discovered that Willcox had sent pictures from her phone to himself. Investigators did not disclose what was in the photos.

Willcox is currently being held in the Bibb County Jail without bond.

