Detention officer demonstrates kindness with food pantry donation

COWETA COUNTY, GA. — A Coweta County detention officer demonstrated kindness with a canned goods donation to the Coweta County Sheriff’s Office food pantry.

“If you stop by and see the extra goodies... consider it a little surprise from a kind heart in our community,” the sheriff’s office said.

The pantry is available at 560 Greison Trail on the jail side for anyone in need of food help.

In honor of Coweta County’s bicentennial, the county has started a 200 Acts of Kindness challenge. Learn more about the challenge by visiting the county’s bicentennial webpage.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group