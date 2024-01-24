Coweta County man stabs another during fight, has his nose badly bitten, deputies say

COWETA COUNTY, Ga. — A man accused of stabbing a man he was fighting with in Coweta County was arrested.

On the evening of Friday, Jan. 19, deputies responded to a home on Palmetto Tyrone Road to a report of a stabbing.

When they arrived, deputies found Matthew Griffin, who had a deep cut on his nose.

Griffin claimed the laceration was a bite mark.

Deputies also found a 45-year-old man who had been stabbed near his armpit.

The Coweta County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Unit was called to investigate.

Investigators determined that the two men were fighting when Griffin stabbed the victim with a knife.

Griffin was treated at the hospital for the wound to his nose and then booked into the Coweta County Jail.

He was charged with aggravated assault.

The victim was treated for non-life-threatening injuries at an Atlanta hospital and later released.

