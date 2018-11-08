Couple faces charges tied to 2-year-old daughter's death

COWETA COUNTY, Ga. - A Coweta County couple originally faced child cruelty charges in the death of their 2-year-old daughter. Now, the mother also faces murder and aggravated battery charges after investigators interviewed mutiple children and adults in the home.
Investigators found the child's body on Sunday morning after the father called 911 for a medical emergency.
Daniel and Elizabeth Lee have been denied bond.
The details contained in the arrest warrant are so brutal, Channel 2's Nicole Carr said they are some of the worst child abuse allegations she's reported in 13 years on the job.
The child suffered trauma from head to toe before her death.
